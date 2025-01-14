Rochester man extradited from Uganda; In Monroe County Jail for allegedly setting wife on fire in 2019 assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man, David Johnson, is now in Monroe County Jail after being accused of a horrific crime over five years ago.

U.S. Marshals tracked Johnson down in Uganda. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, and arson. Authorities arrested him in Uganda on November 29, extradited him to the U.S. on Friday, and he was arraigned in Monroe County Court on Monday.

The 50-year-old is accused of setting his wife on fire on Augustine Street on August 30, 2019. His wife suffered serious injuries and extreme burns.

Johnson is currently being held without bail.

