Rochester man faces child porn charges

ALBION, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing charges after prosecutors say he made child pornography of a 13-year-old girl.

Albion Police got a report in December that a man was found in a 13-year-old’s bedroom. The girl told police she had met him at the Hoag Library in Albion. A few days later, police arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Laffin.

Child porn involving the 13-year-old girl was found on Laffin’s phone, according to police, and he was charged with production and possession of child pornography.