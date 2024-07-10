Rochester man faces DWI, other charges in crash where NYSP car was sideswiped

Rochester man facing charges in crash involving trooper vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing charges, including driving while intoxicated, in connection with a crash involving a state trooper’s vehicle.

According to New York State Police, Donald Natale of Rochester sideswiped a trooper’s car in his truck, then hit an SUV that was pulled over for a traffic stop, just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 590 South. The truck overturned.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Natale, 59, is facing several charges, including reckless endangerment, DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and more. He is due back in court July 22.