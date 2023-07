ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies say Steven Thorne Jr. broke into two storage units in Leicester and Avon and stole items inside.

They say this happened back in August of 2021. Thorne allegedly got into the units by cutting the locks.

Thorne was arrested July 14 by Greece Police for an unrelated crime. He’s charged with felony attempted burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny.