Rochester man forced out of his car, suspect drives off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a car was stolen near Elmwood Avenue and Scottsville Road.

Police say they responded around 12 a.m. Sunday morning after a 39-year-old Rochester man reported that his car was stolen. The victim told police he was forcefully taken out of his car and the suspects drove off.

Originally it was reported that a child was in the car when it was stolen, but police has since said there was no child in the car.

Police explain they recovered the car shortly later near Kenwood and Chili avenues.

The victim was brought to Highland Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 911.