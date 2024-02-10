Rochester man found shot at West Main Street gas station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Rochester man was being treated for critical injuries after being shot at least once Friday night on West Main Street.

Rochester Police responded to 799 W. Main St., a Valero gas station, shortly after 8 p.m. for the report of a person shot and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.