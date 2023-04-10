Rochester man found to be carrying loaded 9mm handgun during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police said that on Sunday morning, they made a traffic stop on the Inner Loop at University Avenue in the City of Rochester, on a vehicle that had a suspended registration and tinted windows.

The driver, Jahiem T. Lawhorn, age 21, of Rochester, was found to be illegally possessing a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 13 rounds of ammunition.

Lawhorn was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Lawhorn was taken to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.