Rochester man imprisoned for ISIS recruiting now accused of attempted prison murder

MCREARY COUNTY, KY. – The Rochester man, 39-year-old Mufid Elfgeeh, who was convicted of supporting ISIS in 2016, has been indicted for attempted murder at a federal prison in Kentucky. The indictment was filed on Thursday, April 27, and does not provide any other information, except that the initials of the victim are A.J.W.

Elfgeeh was born in Yemen and is a naturalized American citizen. He was the first man to be captured and convited of supporting ISIS in the United States, and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in federal prison. He confesssed that he tried to recruit and raise money for the terrorist group.