Rochester man in stable condition after being hit by alleged drunk driver after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Rochester man sustained injuries in a hit-and-run following the Bills game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Orchard Park Police report that the driver involved was driving a pickup truck while intoxicated. It happened at 7:45 p.m.

Police attempted to stop the suspect, but he continued driving, although he didn’t get far because of traffic.

A man from North Tonawanda now faces charges, including driving while intoxicated (DWI) and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

The 39-year-old victim from Rochester was taken to Erie County Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.