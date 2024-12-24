Rochester man in stable condition after being hit by alleged drunk driver after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Rochester man sustained injuries in a hit-and-run following the Bills game against the Patriots on Sunday.
Orchard Park Police report that the driver involved was driving a pickup truck while intoxicated. It happened at 7:45 p.m.
Police attempted to stop the suspect, but he continued driving, although he didn’t get far because of traffic.
A man from North Tonawanda now faces charges, including driving while intoxicated (DWI) and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
The 39-year-old victim from Rochester was taken to Erie County Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.