ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 3:46 p.m. Rochester Police went to Mt. Read Blvd. and Driving Park Avenue for a two-car crash.

A 64-year-old from Rochester was removed from a car by the Rochester Fire Department and taken to the hospital. That person’s injuries are not life-threatening injuries.┬áThere were no other injuries reported.

Police say it does not look like alcohol or drugs were a factor.