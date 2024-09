GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. – A 20-year-old man was killed when police say his motorcycle and an SUV collided head on.

It happened on Route 33 in Stafford around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say Michael Ciarpelli of Rochester tried to pass two vehicles and collided with an an SUV. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.