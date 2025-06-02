Rochester man pleads guilty, gets maximum sentence for hit-and-run of 12-year-old boy on scooter

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, Terry Britt pleaded guilty and will receive the maximum sentence, up to four years in prison, for hitting a 12-year-old boy with his car and fleeing the scene. The crash happened in April on Bauman Street when Britt struck Elijah, who was riding a scooter.

Video footage showed Britt speaking with Elijah’s father before leaving the scene. Elijah’s mother expressed disappointment with the sentence but said her focus is now on her family.

“He’s been in the hospital for so long, he hasn’t been able to see outside. I want to take him to small places, like the beach, or be able to just get him out and do things. He has friends and family that’s missed him. It’s just focusing on him and my other children and just moving forward,” she said.

Elijah’s mother also mentioned that a fall had delayed his recovery, but he is set to begin a new rehab program soon.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.