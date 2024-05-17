Rochester man pleads guilty to civil disorder, assaulting federal officer during 2020 protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — JohnMichael Santiago, 24, of Rochester, has pleaded guilty in federal court to civil disorder and assaulting a federal officer, which took place during the 2020 protests following the death of Daniel Prude.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to U.S. Attorney Charles Moynihan, protesters damaged property and turned over tables at two restaurants in Rochester on Sept. 4, 2020, following the release of information by the Rochester Police Department regarding the death of Prude, who died while in RPD custody. The next day, Santiago was part of a group of some 1,500 protesters who gathered at Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard, about a block north of RPD headquarters, and blocked all lanes of traffic on nearby streets, according to Moynihan. He said some protesters hurled rocks, bottles, lit fireworks, and other things at police officers, and some shone flashlights and pointed lasers at officers.

Santiago threw a lit firework in the direction of a line of uniformed RPD officers, and it went off near them. He was not arrested that night, but was later interviewed by police, and admitted throwing the ignited mortar-style firework at officers.

While in custody at the Livingston County Jail, after being charged with civil disorder, Santiago threw a hard plastic cup at one corrections officer and hit the other in the face with his fist, according to Moynihan. Officers wrestled him to secure him — one of them getting a concussion and contusions and the other hurt in the back, Moynihan stated.

Santiago will be sentenced Sept. 3 before U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci.