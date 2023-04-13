Rochester man pleads guilty to four home invasions targeting drug dealers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to four home invasions targeting drug dealers.

Robert Forbes Jr. was arrested in April of 2020 after a chase on West Ridge Road in Rochester. U.S. Attorneys say the 37-year-old was involved with home invasions in Rochester and Greece between February and March of 2020. He also recruited others to join the invasions and drove people to the homes.

During some of the robberies, people were restrained and pistol-whipped. Sentencing is set for August 23.