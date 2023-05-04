Rochester man pleads guilty to not appearing in court on riot charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y.-Christopher Tindal, 29, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250K fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Kocher said that while Tindal was awaiting sentencing on a riot charge, he was released with a GPS ankle bracelet and was required to comply with other conditions of release, including appearing at all court proceedings. On March 28, without the permission of the court, Tindal removed his GPS ankle bracelet and failed to appear for sentencing on April 19.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 24 at 11:00 a.m.