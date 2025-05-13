Rochester man pleads guilty to possessing over 600 images and videos of child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to possessing over 600 images and videos of child pornography.

Rochester Police and the FBI searched the home of Daniel Walsh, 58, last year and seized multiple computers and other devices. Investigators say some of the images showed violent sexual abuse and others had cropped faces of children who he knew pasted onto them.

Walsh will face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in September.