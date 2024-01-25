Rochester man pleads guilty to recording minors in church bathroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man, 61, has pleaded guilty to recording minors by hiding a camera in a church bathroom.

Stephen Nicot pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. Federal attorneys say Nicot positioned the camera to capture people including minors showering at a Western New York church. It happened between 2012 and 2014.

Law enforcement searched Nicot’s home in July of 2022. They said the search uncovered a memory card and a USB containing at least five minors using the shower. They also found two cell phones with images of a naked minor recorded by a hidden camera in Nicot’s home bathroom.

Nicot faces five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on May 6. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and FBI investigated the case.