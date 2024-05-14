Rochester man pleads guilty to running illegal sports betting operation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local man has pleaded guilty to federal charges linked to his involvement in an illegal sports betting operation in Rochester.

Louis Ferrari II, 42, admitted to running the gambling network from a location on Blossom Road and managing an online betting website. The charges against Ferrari could result in up to five years in prison. Prosecutors revealed that Ferrari was tipped off about the investigation by former state trooper Thomas Loewke, who was sentenced to probation in December for his role in the case. Ferrari is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 7.

