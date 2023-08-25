Rochester man pleads not guilty to killing mother of his children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of stabbing a woman to death and then setting their house on fire was arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday morning.

Shon Todd, 49, pleaded not guilty to murder and arson.

He’s accused of stabbing Lysandra Bagley, 37, and setting their Garson Avenue home on fire.

Two teenagers were inside. They were not physically hurt.

“What makes it extra egregious is the fact that you heard orders of protection issued,” Assistant District Attorney Sara Van Strydonck said. “There were kids in the house when this fire started. Kids. I can’t tell you the amount of trauma those kids have been through in the last three months.”

Police say Bagley and Todd share several children.

Todd is scheduled to return to court next Monday.