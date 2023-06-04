Rochester man sentenced for bringing gun to Buffalo protest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester man was sentenced for bringing an illegal loaded gun to a protest in Buffalo in the summer of 2022.

Amauri Smith, 20, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Buffalo police spotted Smith walking in the city in June 2022 at a March for Our Lives protest. Officers confronted him after they saw what looked like a gun in his pocket.

Smith pleaded guilty in November.