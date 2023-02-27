Rochester man sentenced for fatal shooting in December 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been sentenced to 25 years to life for a homicide that happened two years ago.

Rashad Brown shot Tarrell McKnight on Watkin Terrace in December 2021. It happened after an argument between the two men at a family party escalated into a physical fight.

Investigators say the next day, Brown shot McKnight three times with an illegally possessed gun, causing massive bleeding. Brown was arrested in Geneva by the U.S. Marshal’s task force in January of last year.