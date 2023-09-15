Rochester man sentenced for spitting blood at federal officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man will serve 12 months in prison for spitting blood at a federal officer while he was being arrested at his Forrester Street home over a year ago.

Raymond Brock, 30, was convicted of assaulting on U.S. Marshal Task Force officer. Federal attorneys say Brock was uncooperative and refused to walk when U.S. Marshals were arresting him in May of 2022. Attorneys say that Brock, while restrained, spit at an officer’s face. His saliva contained blood.