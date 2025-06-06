Rochester man sentenced for storming Capitol on Jan. 6 files federal lawsuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys from Rochester, has filed a federal lawsuit against the United States government.

Pezzola, who took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is among five Proud Boys members involved in the lawsuit filed in Florida.

Pezzola was caught on video using a stolen police shield to break a window at the Capitol. He was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct Congress’s proceedings, destruction of government property, and assaulting a police officer. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump commuted Pezzola’s sentence, releasing him from prison.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for the Proud Boys members claimed their civil rights were violated. They alleged that investigators destroyed evidence, threatened defense witnesses, and spied on their legal team, violating attorney-client privilege.

Pezzola and the others are seeking $100 million in damages.

News10NBC reached out to the Department of Justice for comment on the lawsuit but has not yet received a response.

