Rochester man sentenced to 14 years in prison on child pornography charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nathan Follett, 37, of Rochester was convicted of receiving child pornography and was sentenced to serve 168 months in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that between February 2016 and December 16, 2021, Follett used Instagram, Kik, and Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit communications with 11 minor victims, knowing each victim was under the age of 18. During these conversations, Follett coerced the minor victims to produce images and videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct and send those images and videos to him via Instagram, Kik, and Snapchat.