Rochester man sentenced to 25 years for deadly stabbing on North Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Herbert Montgomery has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of Christopher Austin in Rochester last summer.

Montgomery stabbed Austin in the neck during a fight on North Street on July 26. He was arrested within 12 hours of the incident in a gas station store. He was found guilty of murder in the second-degree in March.

At the time of the murder, Montgomery was a twice-convicted felon on federal probation.

“On the day of his murder, Christopher Austin’s long-term girlfriend went into labor to give birth to their child, which should have been an occasion to celebrate. Instead, Christopher’s life was violently and painfully taken away by the defendant,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher. “Herbert Montgomery has proven he is a heartless individual without an ounce of regard for human life. Following Christopher’s murder, the defendant has showed a complete lack of remorse for tearing apart a family and denying the victim a chance to meet his son.”

