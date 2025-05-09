Rochester man sentenced to prison for shooting a woman in the face in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man in his 30’s has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison, plus five years of post-release supervision, for shooting a woman in the face on Lake Avenue in 2023.

Shaquille Turner was charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment for the shooting. Turner was found guilty of these charges by a trial back in September.

The woman who was shot walked into Rochester General Hospital the night she was shot with series injuries, but survived.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says this was a targeted assault.