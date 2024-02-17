Rochester man shot near Borchard and Remington streets Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot near Borchard and Remington streets.

Around 10:40 Friday night police responded to the area for reports of shots fired. Police found a 38-year-old Rochester man who’d been shot. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance and officials say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.