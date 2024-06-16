Rochester man shot while riding bicycle on Jay Street Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 56-year-old Rochester man is recovering after being shot while riding his bicycle on Jay Street Sunday afternoon.

The victim told Rochester Police officers that he was riding his bike on Jay Street by Oak Street at 2 p.m. when he heard a shot and felt pain.

The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

Police say the circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time, and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call 911.