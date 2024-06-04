Rochester man shot while walking near Epworth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police found a 22-year-old man from Rochester with a gunshot wound to his lower body and a graze wound to his upper body on Columbia Avenue, by Epworth Street. They were in the area investigating reports of gunshots on Frost Avenue by Jefferson Avenue.

The victim said he was walking by Epworth Street when he heard gunshots and then realized he was hit. He ran home and called 911.

He was taken to Strong Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries that are not life-threatening.

No other people or homes were hit by gunfire. There are no suspects in custody, and this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.