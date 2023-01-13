Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua.

White was taken to Ontario County Court where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He will answer the charge at a later date in the Town of Canandaigua Court.