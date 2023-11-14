Rochester man struck and killed outside Highmark Stadium during Bills game

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A man, 65 of Rochester, died after he was hit by a car while walking outside Highmark Stadium on Monday night during the start of the Buffalo Bills game.

Orchard Park Police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office got there around 8:20 p.m. and found the man lying on the street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Officers say the car that hit him drove off and was seen traveling on Southwestern Boulevard, one of the main roads to and from the stadium. Police found that car in the City of Buffalo.

The Rochester man was struck less than two hours before a Buffalo man was hit by a different car also outside the stadium. He has serious injuries. Police are still investigating the crashes.