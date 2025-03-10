Rochester man with hundreds of images of child pornography arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Daniel P. Walsh, 58, of Rochester was arrested and charged with receipt and possession of child pornography on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney, Kyle P. Rossi is handling the case and said that in November 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Google that someone using an account registered in Walsh’s name, from his IP address, uploaded multiple images of child pornography to Google’s platforms.

Rochester Police and the FBI searched Walsh’s home and seized electronic devices that contained hundreds of images of child pornography, including child pornography depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexual conduct with adults. He superimposed the faces of minors that he knew onto many of the images.

Walsh made an initial appearance in federal court and was released on conditions.

The charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.