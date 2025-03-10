Rochester man with prior felony pleads guilty to new child pornography charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – John Douglas Looney, 82, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to transportation of obscene material in interstate commerce.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire is handling the case and said Looney was previously convicted on a federal charge of possession of child pornography. Between August 2018 and March 2019, Looney received and distributed child pornography videos. The images and videos showed an infant or toddler and prepubescent children being sexually abused. Looney possessed over a million images of child pornography on three computers.

The current plea carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10, 2025 in federal court.