Rochester man wrongfully imprisoned for 37 years due in court on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Michael Rhynes, the man wrongly imprisoned for murder for 37 years, is due in court on Monday morning.

Despite a judge overturned his two murder convictions, there is still an open indictment against him. Rhynes appealed the conviction after two jailhouse informants admitted they had lied in the hopes of getting reduced time on their prison sentences.

In 1986, Rhynes was convicted in the murder of a bar owner and customer after an attempted robbery and shooting at Rico’s Bar in Rochester. He was believed to have been one of the men who fired the deadly shots but a state Supreme Court justice decided the murder conviction was based on lies.

Rhynes was incarcerated at the age of 25 and he is 62 years old now. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Monroe County Court. Rhynes’ attorney says he hopes the case will officially be closed for good.

