Rochester mayor, city council grapple with federal budget cuts and unpredictability in first budget hearing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester held its first budget hearing of the year and the question that keeps city leaders up at night is how to keep track of all the money changes and reversals from the federal government.

“How are we keeping track of all of the changes?” asked Miguel Melendez, President of City Council. “What’s said today could be different tomorrow.”

Mayor Malik Evans receives a note almost every Friday about some kind of grant that is supposed to be canceled. The federal government wants to reduce the Community Block Grants to zero.

“That would be over a $10 million hit to the city,” Mayor Evans said. “That would affect roofing repair programs, programs for seniors, programs for people with AIDS.”

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Do you think that’s going to happen or is this going to be another change you have to deal with?”

Mayor Malik Evans: “I hope that it won’t happen. I think we prepare for the worst and we hope for the best.”

The question that sparked this discussion came from Melendez.

Miguel Melendez, President, City Council: “What prompted it is we’re hearing everyday different types of cuts or potential cuts that are happening at the federal level.”

For example, the federal government wiped out the budget for AmeriCorps, a program that helps vulnerable populations like veterans and kids, but the city budget still includes $312,000 for it.

Berkeley Brean: “So why do you still have that $312,000 in the budget?”

Mayor Malik Evans: “Because it’s not completely done yet because there’s litigation that’s happening. If it does go away it’ll be a wash in the budget and it will zero out.”

Mitch Gruber, chair of the City Council Budget Committee, told News10NBC they make projections and assumptions in every budget but he can’t recall dealing with this much unpredictability.

There is also concern that the $100 million in federal money to fill in the remainder of the Inner Loop could get pulled. This would be one of the biggest public works projects in the city’s history.

The city has been working on this project for years. They would fill the Inner Loop from University Avenue to Innovative Field, just like they did on the east end. In January, the federal government approved $100 million and the state is spending $100 million as well. The city is working on the plan to restore homes and parks.

At the budget hearing, Council Member Willie Lightfoot asked the mayor if the money is solid.

Mayor Malik Evans: “I’m concerned about the Inner Loop money but right now we have not gotten any indication those funds are cut.”

Berkeley Brean: “But the issue is the unpredictability that is the problem.”

Mayor Malik Evans: “The challenge with all of this is the unpredictability.”

Willie Lightfoot, City Council: “This is a project that is well overdue that has been allocated for this purpose and we’re prayerful and hopeful that we will continue to be able to move forward.”

Mitch Gruber, City Council: “We should be worried about every federal contract because as the mayor pointed out there’s never been a federal government more inclined to pull back contracts that have already gone through the entire legislative process.”

The mayor confirmed that he hasn’t heard anything about pulling the Inner Loop money. However, there is a major highway project in Syracuse that’s already started where they’re removing I-81 from cutting through the city. Two weeks ago, the federal government threatened to pull $30 million from a revitalization component of that project.

The city is aiming for a start time of 2027 for the Inner Loop project.

