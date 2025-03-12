Rochester mayor honors 311 employees Tuesday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In recognition of the city’s 311 call center employees, Mayor Malik Evans visited the center on West Main Street Tuesday, since it was “3/11.”

The visit aimed to honor the dedication of these employees who assist residents with a variety of needs.

Evans said in his visit that 311 staff play an “integral role,” in defining experiences for people calling in need of any services, resources or support. He also said their commitment “enhances the quality of life,” for people in Rochester.

Craig Spade, the call center manager, shared that the 311 staff handle approximately 260,000 calls annually. Recently, many of these calls have been related to pothole issues.

“It’s great to see the mayor come on in and see our work,” said Spade. “It’s a big morale booster to have administration come in and kind of participate.”

To learn more about the 311 program, click here.

