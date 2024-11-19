Rochester Mayor Malik Evans: ‘Community leaders stepped forward’ as national chain ‘divested in us’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Five retail pharmacies in the Rochester area have closed in the last month, leading to panic among some residents who rely on the locations not just to fill prescriptions but to buy other essentials, like food.

On Tuesday, leaders from all of the areas health systems stood with Rochester Mayor Malik Evans to pledge that they will help to fill the pharmacy deserts left behind. UR Medicine, Rochester Regional Health, Trillium Health, and Jordan Health are all expanding pharmacy services into some of the neighborhoods that need it most.

“When a national chain has divested in us, community leaders stepped forward in Rochester as they have so many times before,” Evans said at the announcement.

The University of Rochester Medical Center recently opened the Highland Pharmacy at Brooks Landing, which is near the corner of Genesee Street and Brooks Avenue. The pharmacy already fills more than 275 prescriptions daily and offers both delivery and pickup services. The Highland South Wedge Pharmacy at 777 South Clinton Ave. also provides pick-up and free delivery of medications to surrounding neighborhoods. Both walk-in pharmacies serve patients regardless of where they live or receive medical care.

Rochester Regional Health’s St. Mary’s Campus continues to offer a full array of pharmacy services at its Apothecary on Genesee Street. It is accepting new patients and also offers both walk-in and delivery services in the Bull’s Head neighborhood.

Trillium Health offers inclusive pharmacy services at two locations in Rochester, 259 Monroe Ave. and 170 Science Parkway, providing a full range of prescription medications, personalized consultations, and supportive care.

And Jordan Health has opened its new pharmacy at 82 Holland St. It’s open to patients, employees, and the general public. Whether it’s personalized medication counseling or efficient prescription refills, the health center says its upgraded pharmacy is equipped to meet the diverse needs of its patients.

“There’s not many cities where you see people stepping up collectively saying, ‘No, we’re not worried about competition or somebody getting credit.’ I just can’t say enough about the healthcare providers in Rochester,” Evans said.

The new and expanded locations help with filling medication needs, but what about the food deserts that remain in some of the impacted communities? The mayor says he’s hoping to expand programs like the City of Rochester’s Healthy ROC Grocer Program and Foodlink’s Curbside Markets, saying he knows “that a lot of chains may not come, how do we have these homegrown things that can fill these critical needs when it comes to the food issue that we continue to deal with?”

Pharmacies in the city of Rochester:

Anthony L. Jordan Health Center – 82 Holland St.

CVS -1431 Mt. Hope Ave., 185 N. Winton Road, and 685 Park Ave.

Highland Pharmacy at Brooks Landing – 910 Genesee St.

Riedman Pharmacy at Riedman Health Center – 1455 E. Ridge Road

Rite Aid – 100 N. Clinton Ave. and 1792 N. Goodman St.

Rochester Care Pharmacy – 192 Lyell Ave.

St. Mary’s Apothecary – 89 Genesee St.

The General Apothecary at Rochester General Hospital – 1415 Portland Ave.

Trillium Health Pharmacy – 170 Science Parkway and 259 Monroe Ave.

Walgreens – 1433 Culver Road, 437 Lyell Ave., 1490 Hudson Ave., 1750 East Ave.