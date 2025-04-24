Mayor Malik Evans touts achievements, faces criticism from mayoral candidate in State of the City Address

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Mayor Malik Evans delivered his State of the City Address at the Port of Rochester in Charlotte. Evans highlighted achievements such as forming new community partnerships, reducing shooting incidents by about 50% since 2021, removing blight, and promoting equity throughout the city.

“Rochester is gaining a new momentum that builds upon the strength and leadership of the Rochesterians who propelled our city through every generation of its evolving economic identity,” Evans said.

City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Mary Lupien attended the address. She expressed disagreement with Evans’ portrayal of the city’s status, claiming he took credit for programs she supported.

“The person in crisis team, advance peace, and the new action team. These are programs I fought for, alongside community leaders. What is missing from his address and his administration is a bold vision on where we go next,” Lupien said.

Candidate Shashi Sinha is set to deliver his response on Thursday morning. The city’s primary elections are scheduled for June 24.

Read the transcript or watch the 2025 State of the City Address here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.