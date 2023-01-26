Rochester mother accused of brutally assaulting two children, killing one

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman is accused of killing her 1-year-old son and brutally assaulting her daughter.

The Rochester Police Department say on Thursday, Jan. 19 they responded to a report of an unresponsive child at an apartment at the Wilson Commencement Apartment Complex on Joseph Avenue.

Officers found 1-year-old A’Mias Love with significant injuries and rushed him to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries on Jan. 24.

Officials say the RPD’s Special Victims Unit began to investigate the scene, and learned the 2-and-a-half-year-old sister of A’Mias had been significantly assaulted. She is expected to survive her injuries.

This led to the arrest of 26-year-old Bryasia Love on Thursday, Jan.26. She will be arraigned Friday in court. Police say Love has been charged with murder in the second-degree for the death of A’Mias Love and assault in the second-degree for the serious assault of her 2-and-a-half-year-old child.