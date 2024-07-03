Rochester mother Sherrice Jackson killed in her home after looking out front door at wrong time, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunshots killed Sherrice Jackson three years ago on July 2 on Seward Street. Police believe they know who did it.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins looked at some key evidence today and spoke with a lead investigator on what they need to close this case.

Police tell Hailie that Sherrice Jackson was in the wrong place at the wrong time. They are anxious to find her killer and get justice for this Rochester mother.

On July 2, 2021, Sharrice Jackson was home with her three-year-old daughter.

“She went to her front door, it was a screen door actually, and as soon as she looked outside she was met by gun violence and senselessly killed in her home,” said Matt Klein, a homicide investigator with the Rochester Police Department.

Five minutes before that happened, there had been a drive-by shooting at a gathering the next street over on Magnolia. Investigators say the two suspects were in a stolen Mazda, which they jumped out of and left running right outside Jackson’s door. Security footage shows another car following them from the drive-by. When that second car got to Seward Street, “They see the abandoned vehicle and a person standing on the porch, and instead of taking the time to figure out what was going on, she just acted and then lost her life,” Klein said.

Both shootings were connected via ballistic evidence to a shootout between gangs that had happened a few days prior. Investigators tell Hailie that Sherrice wasn’t involved with any of these people. All she did was look out her front door at the wrong time.

Police say they believe they know the suspects and witnesses are the only things standing in the way of an arrest.

“That’s truly all we need to bring these cases forward and bring them to court. We have all the physical evidence and video evidence, we just need people to come forward and talk to us,” Klein said.

If you know anything about this case, police ask that you call 911. You can do so anonymously, via email, over the phone, or in person.

