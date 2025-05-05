Rochester mother to get new trial after court finds statements improperly used in manslaughter conviction

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A state appellate court has ordered a new trial for Andrea Lipton, a Rochester woman previously convicted in her baby’s death.

Lipton was found guilty of manslaughter in 2022. Prosecutors said she delayed getting help for her 3-year-old son after her boyfriend, Anthony Love, beat him at an Avenue C home.

The appellate court unanimously decided that statements made by Lipton during the police investigation, after she invoked her right to remain silent, should not have been used at trial.

Love is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for the child’s death.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI