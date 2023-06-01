Rochester murder suspect apprehended in Ohio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Officials tell News10NBC a man is in custody following their investigation into a murder on Lochner Place.

The murder took place on Nov. 19, 2022 at 3 a.m. at 6 Lochner Place, killing 35-year-old Alexis Mercedes of Rochester. Mercedes died from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a party inside the home as a result of an argument at a bar earlier in the night. Over the last several months, officials identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jorge Andres Santana-Torres and say he fled to Ohio after the murder.

Officials say on May 30, 2023 investigators from the Major Crimes Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force went to Middletown, Ohio. They took Santana-Torres into custody without incident. He was in possession of a handgun at the time of the arrest.

Santana-Torres is being held in jail in Ohio and faces extradition. He faces charges for second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.