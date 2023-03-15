Rochester murder victim identified; Suspect arrested for fatal shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On the night of Friday, March 10, Rochester Police were called to the 200 block of Depew Street for a report of a person being shot. They found 20-year-old Anthony Stevenson-Sutton in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the call for Depew Street officers responded to the 600 block of Chili Avenue for another person that was shot. There they found 19-year-old Sincere Vazquez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police say he’s in stable condition.

So far the investigation has determined Stevenson-Sutton and Vazquez were acquaintances and had a pre-arranged meeting in the 200 block of Depew Street. It is alleged that when they met, Vazquez got into Stevenson-Sutton’s car and fatally shot him with a 9mm handgun. In addition to the handgun Vazquez used to kill the victim, Vazquez also possessed a second 9mm handgun.

Vazquez has been charged with murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned in his hospital bed at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.