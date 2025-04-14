Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductees perform at Eastman Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame celebrated six groups or artists on Sunday night who have made a lasting impact on Rochester’s music scene.

This year’s inductees performed at the Eastman Theatre, including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm. Although Lou Gramm has already been inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame, his 1970s band Black Sheep, prior to joining Foreigner, received the honor this year.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra also performed, inducted after being founded a century ago by George Eastman and winning prestigious awards. Here are the other performers and inductees:

John Fossitt: Keyboardist and live-show arranger who has been performing and touring with Bruno Mars for 13 years. He is also a songwriter, creative director, and solo artist

Travie McCoy and Gym Class Heroes: A pop-rap band with top 10 Billboard hits and winner of the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 2007. Travie McCoy is the band’s lead singer and a solo artist with a no. 1 hit, “Billionaire.”

Record Archive: The store celebrates all genres and formats of music by selling records, CDs, merchandise, and more. The owners were instrumental in the creation of National Record Store Day.

Chet Catallo: A six-time Grammy nominee, guitarist, composer, and former member of fusion-jazz band Spyro Gyra.