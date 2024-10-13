Rochester musician, told she couldn’t walk after car crash, rocks the runway at fashion show

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ROC the Runway fashion show brought all of the glitz and glam to downtown Rochester on Saturday night, and it was all to support one special person.

Not very long ago, Katy Eberts was told she may never walk again. Saturday, she proved that prognosis wrong as she and over over 75 models hit the runway.

The idea for the fashion show came from Katy’s friend, Kelly Breuer, while Katy was still in the hospital.

“She was like, I know that it’s not now, but I have this really great idea for the future and I was like, yeah, fashion shows sound super cool,” Katy said.

All their planning paid off with an extravagant fashion show featuring designers from all over the world, models, vendors, music, entertainment and more, all coming together for Katy.

“I just I still remember the night I heard about the accident, and it was just very concerning,” said Dino Kay, co-emcee of the event.

Katy’s band at the time, “The Seven Wonders”, was on their way to a gig in August of 2023 when their van crashed, leaving her paralyzed. Doctors told her she’d never walk again.

But she didn’t listen.

Kelly wanted Katy’s strength and perseverance to be the focal point of the fundraiser. “

I wanted to be able to really showcase her and talk about the fact of how inspiring she was. And she defied the odds,” Kelly said. “She is beyond inspiring, beyond empowering. And if she says if she can do it, anybody can.”

Katy said the night felt surreal and the support she’s felt from everyone gives her more strength than ever before.

“They’re all feeling confident and powerful. And I think that that’s a huge part of my message that I want to send out there. I want people to feel comfortable in their own skin, no matter what that means, and powerful and like they can do anything,” she said.

Katy did more than just say that. She showed it by taking a stroll down the stage as the grand finale.

Katy says she worked hard on her swag, but still couldn’t believe she got to walk don a runway. She also says she’s very thankful and grateful for all of the people who have supported her.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how News10NC uses A.I.