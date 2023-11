ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester native recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Airman Marcellus Barclay, a 2010 Monroe High School graduate just joined the navy six months ago. He says he did it to be able to support his family and do something he can be proud of.

The Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy.