Rochester native moves to fifth place on NCAA women’s basketball scoring list

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Here’s some big news from a Rochester native and Syracuse Basketball standout Dyaisha Fair.

Fair has officially passed Brittney Griner and moves to fifth on the NCAA women’s basketball scoring list.

Fair scored 23 points Sunday night to help Syracuse Basketball gain a 63-53 victory over Pittsburgh. She now has 3,302 points in her college career and trails Jackie Stiles, who has 3,393 points.