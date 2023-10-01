Rochester native selected to represent her college on national level

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester native just won a huge honor. Carys Carr has been selected by the U.S. Education Department to represent her college on a national level.

The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced their list of scholar representatives this week, which also happens to be National HBCU Week. HBCU Scholar Representatives are outstanding students, tasked with uplifting their communities and focusing on student success.

Carr will represent Howard University.

“HBCUs are where, you name it,” said Carr.

Carr was born and raised in the city of Rochester. She graduated from World of Inquiry.