Rochester native sets sights on world championship and Olympics after second national boxing win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Algeria Johnson, a 22-year-old amateur boxer from Rochester, has become a two-time National Golden Gloves champion. She recently won the title in Detroit, after winning in 2023 in Philadelphia.

“Really proud of myself! I proved something to myself. That a lot of times when people win one time a lot of people think they can’t come back and do it again,” Johnson said.

Johnson has been training mentally and physically for the past eight years. “Every day I come here try to work on the things I need to improve. My skills, my technique, and added things to my two-box as well. Just sharpening up and just not being a one-dimensional fighter,” she said.

At the age of 15, Johnson was the only girl on the wrestling team and the first female on the football team. Faced with adversity, her mom signed her up for boxing classes as therapy. The moment she stepped into the gym, she knew it was for her.

“I knew that if I love fighting I would probably be dead or in jail,” Johnson said. “Boxing was the sport that was always for me. This is what I gravitated towards and was obsessed with.”

Johnson honed her boxing skills, training three to four hours Monday through Friday. She quickly advanced from level one to level three, where she could spar and fight. At 5’4″ and 146 lbs, this elite-class fighter has a powerful punch.

“Boxing is mostly a mental sport so you can be tough as you want but if your mental ain’t right and you ain’t mentally tough, you know it can take a toll on you,” Johnson said.

Johnson has hopes to one day be a world champion and Olympian.

“I know I can do it. This is only just the beginning,” she said. “I’m never satisfied, I want more. I’m trying to reach that level of greatness.”

“I know God is on my side. I ain’t worrying about nothing!” Johnson said with a laugh.

