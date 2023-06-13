Rochester native Thomas Bryant wins NBA title with Denver Nuggets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester native now has an NBA title.

Thomas Bryant went from playing basketball for Bishop Kearney High School to now playing for the Denver Nuggets, which won its first NBA championship on Monday night. It happened during a thrilling game five in Denver where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89.

Bryant was drafted into the NBA in 2017 and was traded to the Nuggets earlier this year.

Bryant has given back to the Rochester area by holding basketball camps, including one last September at the Hoops Strength facility in Henrietta.